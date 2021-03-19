Homicide investigators were called to a residential area of Richmond, B.C., after two bodies were found at the scene of a fire.

Mounties with the RCMP's Richmond detachment said they were called to the site shortly before 5 a.m. Friday to help direct traffic as firefighters battled the blaze.

Crews then made the grisly discovery inside, the RCMP said in an emailed statement several hours later.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to help with the investigation on Rathburn Drive near Chaledecott Drive.

It's a residential area not far from Westminster Highway and Highway 91.

IHIT has since described the case as a double homicide, though details on the circumstances have not been made public.

The team said the victims have not yet been identified, but investigators are working to find out who they were so their next of kin can be notified.

A second scene in Surrey is believed to be tied to the homicide investigation. IHIT said a burned black BMW SUV was found a short time after the Richmond incident was reported.

The vehicle was found near 16 Avenue and 194 Street, according to IHIT's Det. Lara Jansen.

Officials have not commented further on the vehicle or speculated on motive in the homicides.

This has been a pattern, however, in some cases tied to ongoing gang violence in the Lower Mainland. In some shootings tied to gang activity, a burning vehicle has been found a short time later in another municipality.

But in this case, officials have said only that they believe the scenes are connected. They have not said whether there are believed to be any ties to gangs or drug activity.

Anyone with more information on what happened is asked to contact IHIT or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

IHIT is also asking anyone with dash-cam or surveillance video from either scene to come forward.