Double homicide investigation launched following tragedy on Boxing Day in New Tecumseth

Provincial police are investigating a double homicide involving a woman and child following a fire in a New Tecumseth house on Boxing Day.

According to the Nottawasaga OPP, officers arrived at the home on Pyne Hills Court on Dec. 26 for a welfare check and discovered a fire in the house and two bodies.

Police say the third person was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the deaths of Adrienne Nesich, 48, and nine-year-old Matteo Nesich have been confirmed as homicides. Christopher Nesich, 45, also died that day.

Police have not provided details of how the three died, only stating they confirmed the cause of death "was not due to the fire at the residence."

The OPP says this was an isolated incident, and there is no concern for public safety.

Meanwhile, the discovery shocked the community.

"This is something I could never have dreamed of, we came up here and moved our family up here for safety and security, and everything else, and something like this comes around, and it's scary," said neighbour Robert Pinelli in an interview with CTV News on Dec. 28.

Police continue to investigate with assistance from the OPP Central Region Crime Units, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM), and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).