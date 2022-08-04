Double rollover crash causes serious injuries near Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP say a woman was taken to hospital and a man was arrested following a "serious collision" on the Trans-Canada Highway last week.

The crash occurred on July 28 around 4:45 p.m. on the highway between Morden Road and Nanaimo River Road.

Mounties have not said how the crash unfolded, but did say that a blue Hyundai Santa Fe is believed to have struck a red Volkswagen Tiguan, causing both vehicles to roll over.

After the crash, police say the driver of the Hyundai, a man who was reportedly shirtless, fled from the scene before being located by Mounties and a police dog a short distance away.

The man was arrested and police are looking into impairment and speed as possible factors in the crash.

Meanwhile, a husband and wife were inside the Volkswagen at the time of the collision. The wife was rushed to hospital in serious condition, while the husband was treated by paramedics and was released at the scene, according to RCMP.

The couple's dog was also inside their vehicle and ran from the crash, but was later picked up by a good Samaritan and looked after, police say.

"This was a very serious collision that occurred at a high rate of speed and resulted in significant injuries," said Const. Simon Gallimore in a statement Thursday.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that, without the prompt medical attention provided by B.C. paramedics to the victim, the outcome could have been much worse."

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision or of the Hyundai in the moments leading up to the crash, is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.