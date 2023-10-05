Double stabbing in Scarborough leaves woman in critical condition

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a double stabbing overnight in Scarborough that also left a youth injured, police say.

It happened near Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road at 1:34 a.m.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, police said they received reports of two people stabbed in the area at that time.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they located a female with life-threatening injuries. A youth was also located with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to hospital, police said.

A male suspect, who police said is in his 40s, has been arrested.

It’s unclear if the suspect and the victims are known to one another.

