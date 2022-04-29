Double Strike! Father and son bowl perfect games

A father and son from St. Thomas, Ont, are perfect in 10-pin bowling.

Richard and Brayden Vaughan each bowled a 300 within two weeks of each other.

Both accomplishments occurred in tournament play at C&D Lanes in Woodstock in March and April.

Brayden hit perfection first. Richard followed two weeks later.

Since then, the two have become local legends on the lanes.

Brayden’s moment was captured on a cellphone video.

He tells CTV London his final ball was his “worst one of the day,” leaving him to believe his perfect game was going to end up a pin short.

“I got it all to fall, but trust me, it was nerve-wracking when I saw that one pin standing up a second late,” said Brayden.

Richard contends his one previous 300 game allowed him to keep calm when he did it again.

“It had not happened in 35 years, so there was a bit of nerve", he said.

The pair now each have their own plaque at the bowling alley marking the rare accomplishments.

Richard jokes that is where the hardware ends. “I get a pat on the back and that was a great game,” he said.

Yet, because Brayden’s 300 came in a sanctioned game, he will soon have an extra, coveted award, his Dad doesn’t have.

“I get a ring for this,” Brayden boasted with a smile.

But to prove he is the best, the 20-year old will need to do well at the national youth bowling championships in Winnipeg later this month.

His competitors are aware of his potential ability to ‘strike’ a perfect score.

But Richard says he will ‘spare’ putting pressure on his son. He simply wants him to have fun, adding going professional is a decision for Brayden.

Yet, Richard once considered it before life took a different lane.

“I had ambitions. But, I got married, had children, and of course things changed that way,” he said.

And yet, through Brayden, this father and son team may still strike up a professional bowling dynasty.