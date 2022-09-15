'Double the legal limit': Victoria police arrest impaired driver, investigate possible crashes
Victoria police say they're investigating after the driver of a car, which appeared to be damaged in previous collisions, was arrested for impaired driving on Wednesday afternoon.
VicPD says it was called to the 500-block of Manchester Road, alongside officers with the B.C. Highway Patrol, around 1:30 p.m. for reports of an impaired driver.
When officers arrived, they asked the driver to perform a breath test. The breath sample was "more than double the legal limit" for blood alcohol while driving, police said in a release Wednesday.
Police then determined damage to the car may be linked to a crash at a parking garage at a nearby apartment building at 535 Manchester Rd., according to police.
Other witnesses later came forward and told police they believed the same car was also involved in other "traffic incidents" Wednesday.
The vehicle is described as a black 2011 GMC Terrain.
Anyone who witnessed the vehicle crash into another car, or who discovered "unexplained" damage to their car in the area on Wednesday, is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Volunteers pull massive haul of garbage from Thames River banksMattresses, broken bicycles, garbage, needles and even a makeshift toilet, were pulled from the banks of the Thames River at Richard B. Harrison Park in London, Ont. The volunteer team at Antler River Rally (ARR) held its monthly cleanup Saturday and pulled dozens of bags of trash.
-
First Indigenous community hub opens in Pembroke, Ont.Located inside the Pembroke Mall, the Indigenous community hub is being described as a safe space where Indigenous people can gather to connect and reconnect with their culture.
-
House fire contained in Dartmouth, N.S., injuries and damage unknownA house fire in Dartmouth, N.S., has been contained, but the extent of the damage remains unclear.
-
Road closures, temporary cameras planned for Queen Elizabeth II memorial, Victoria police sayVictoria police will be closing roads and installing temporary surveillance cameras downtown ahead of the procession and commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II Monday morning.
-
CBSA ends pandemic-related service reductions at smaller Alberta airportsCustoms services are resuming at some smaller regional airports in Alberta after being suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ottawa's top doctor concerned children are not up to date on mandatory vaccinesOttawa's medical officer of health is raising concerns about the "lack of protection" for children not up to date on their mandatory childhood vaccines, as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted both the school-based immunization clinics and immunizations offered by family doctors.
-
70-Mile Yard Sale returns to eastern P.E.I. after two yearsThe 70-Mile Yard Sale was cancelled for the last two years because of COVID-19 precautions. It had been an annual tradition for more than 20 years before being interrupted by the pandemic.
-
Updated bivalent COVID-19 booster rolling out in northern Ont.Northern public health officials tell CTV News they had been advising people to consider waiting for Moderna's updated bivalent booster shot, since it's more effective against the Omicron variant.
-
World Culture Fusion Fest returns to North BayMore than 20 artists representing different cultures are a part of this year's World Culture Fusion Fest in North Bay this weekend.