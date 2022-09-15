'Double the legal limit': Victoria police arrest impaired driver, investigate possible crashes

Victoria police say they're investigating after the driver of a car, which appeared to be damaged in previous collisions, was arrested for impaired driving on Wednesday afternoon.

VicPD says it was called to the 500-block of Manchester Road, alongside officers with the B.C. Highway Patrol, around 1:30 p.m. for reports of an impaired driver.

When officers arrived, they asked the driver to perform a breath test. The breath sample was "more than double the legal limit" for blood alcohol while driving, police said in a release Wednesday.

Police then determined damage to the car may be linked to a crash at a parking garage at a nearby apartment building at 535 Manchester Rd., according to police.

Other witnesses later came forward and told police they believed the same car was also involved in other "traffic incidents" Wednesday.

The vehicle is described as a black 2011 GMC Terrain.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle crash into another car, or who discovered "unexplained" damage to their car in the area on Wednesday, is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.