Double the Limit: Muskoka driver charged with stunt driving ahead of long weekend as OPP ramps up enforcement

Police say a driver in Muskoka will need a ride to court to answer to a stunt driving charge after an officer spotted a speeding vehicle ahead of the long weekend as provincial police ramp up enforcement on the roads.

Provincial police say the officer clocked the car travelling double the posted limit on Highway 11 near Gravenhurst Thursday morning.

They say the driver was also not buckled up.

The offence of stunt driving came with a roadside tow to the impound yard, where the vehicle will remain for two weeks.

The driver also faces a month-long licence suspension.

Provincial police urge motorists to drive safe this long weekend after reporting more than 230 deaths on OPP-patrolled roads this year, noting nearly half of those are attributed to speeding, inattentive drivers, impaired driving, or not wearing seatbelts.

"OPP officers hope to see nothing but safe, smart decisions and behaviours on the part of all drivers and other road users they observe while conducting robust enforcement and education around traffic laws over the Labour Day long weekend," the service stated in a release.