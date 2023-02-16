Doug Ford asks Justin Trudeau for review of federal health-care funding plan

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to include a formal review of the federal health-care plan into the province’s next bilateral agreement, something he says would “provide certainty and ensure long-term sustainability.”

The request was made in a letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday before the Premier’s Office released the letter to the media on Thursday.

“As discussed at the working meeting of First Ministers in Ottawa, Ontario is looking to ensure sustainability and certainty in federal health care funding to support our ongoing work in improving health outcomes,” the letter reads.

“I believe that we will swiftly come to an agreement to ensure that our health-care system can meet the needs of Ontarians both now and into the future.”

Canada’s premiers agreed to accept the federal government’s 10-year health-care funding offer earlier this week. Each premier, however, must also ink a bilateral agreement that will detail specific health-care commitments for additional funding.

About $196.1 billion that will flow to provinces through the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) over the next decade as part of the new deal. An additional $25 billion is expected to be released through bilateral agreements.

The deal does come with strings attached, in which the federal government expects some of the money to be used to address shared priorities including mental health, reducing the surgical backlog, and building a national database on health care.

Ford has publicly said he had hoped to see more money dedicated to home care and long-term care, as well as a longer financial commitment from the federal government.

His request to the prime minister appears to focus on sustainability rather than any of his other concerns.

In the letter, Ford asks for a review of the province’s existing bilateral health agreement, which is set to expire on March 31, 2027.

The purpose of the review would be to “assess results and determine next steps.”

“This review will be conducted by a joint committee of health and finance officials from each level of government, completed by March 31, 2026,” the letter says.

The second ask is to establish a five-year review of the federal health plan and would include an assessment of not just the bilateral agreement, but also the CHT investments.

The review, the premier said, would look at results achieved in the shared priorities and an assessment of public reporting. It will also consider “other health data commitments.”

Little other detail has been provided as to what the premier hopes to determine through these reviews.

The review would start on March 31, 2027 and conclude on December 31 2028.

The requests are similar to those made by Canada’s premier’s as a whole. The Council of Federation, chaired by Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, also sent a letter to Trudeau asking for further discussion regarding the “fiscal cliff” caused by the scheduled expiry of bilateral health funding agreements.

Among the requests is one for a formal review of funding agreements “to secure service continuity and funding predictability for programming.”