Doug Ford claims 'lefty mayor' replacing John Tory would be 'disaster' for Toronto

Ontario Premier Doug Ford raised concerns about a “lefty mayor” being elected in Toronto after John Tory’s resignation, saying he believes it would be a “disaster” for the city and now isn’t the time for a leadership change.

“In my opinion, it's not time to change,” Ford told reporters on Wednesday while making an announcement in Brampton.

“If a left wing mayor gets in there, we're toast. I'll tell you, it would be a disaster in my opinion.”

The comments come days after Tory admitted to having an affair with a staffer said he would resign from his position as mayor of Toronto.

He is expected to resign after the city tables—or votes—on the 2023 budget.

When asked by reporters if he should have stuck around or resigned immediately, Ford said that Tory put the budget together and he should be the person to see it through.

Ford and Tory have been seen as staunch allies over the year. Tory has supported much of the Progressive Conservative’s agenda, including the use of strong mayor powers to amend bylaws and pass a budget.

The premier, for his part, said he would not comment on Tory’s affair, noting that it’s a private matter and the decision to resign lies solely with their family.

However, he spent a significant amount of time touting Tory’s tenure, saying he has done a great job on building transit, keeping taxes low and expanding the city’s transit system.

Ford even went as far to say Tory is “the best thing we have in Toronto.”

“Everything's going tickety-boo with Toronto, working well with the federal and provincial government, and what happens in our private lives is strictly up to the mayor and their family,” he said.

“Let’s not upset the applecart for a personal issue. He’s a really, really good mayor and let's move forward”

Ford said he would not rescind his strong mayor powers if or when Tory resigns, adding that while he is concerned about who could replace him, he will work with anyone in the position.

“If a lefty mayor gets in there, God help the people at Toronto,” he said.

Ford isn’t the only Tory ally to float the possibility of riding out the storm.

Both councillors James Pasternak and Frances Nunziata told reporters Wednesday they spoke with Tory about taking a leave of absences before making a final decision on resignation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland denied reports that claimed she had encouraged Tory not to resign.

"He took responsibility for that mistake. He apologized for that mistake. And, he took responsibility by resigning," Freeland said on Wednesday. "That was the right thing to do, and that was the necessary thing to do."