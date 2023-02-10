Doug Ford defends stag party attended by developers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the fact that developers attended to his daughter’s stag and doe party, saying it was a private event and that media questions surrounding the incident were “ridiculous.”

The questions came after the province’s integrity commissioner was asked to look into whether the premier breached the Members’ Integrity Act. The request came in January, months after the party took place.

The commissioner’s office found no wrongdoing.

Speaking to reporters at an event on Friday, Ford addressed media reports that suggest guests attending the stag and doe party were asked to provide gifts, some up to the amount of $1,000. He stressed the attendees were family friends and that it was a private affair.

A stag and doe is a pre-wedding event meant to help the soon-to-be-newlyweds raise money.

“Nothing is more personal and private than your family and going to a stag, it's not unusual for anyone,” he said.

“I know the difference of what we should and shouldn't do. Our family has been in politics for 30 years.”

When asked further about the claims, the premier appeared agitated, eventually saying he would provide a list of guests for the weddings of his two other daughters this summer. He would not, however, confirm which developers attended the stag and doe party.

“This is ridiculous to be frank with you,” he said.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said in a statement Thursday the premier should be transparent and put the interests of residents first and “not the interests of the highest bidder.”

“If people weren’t already asking questions about Doug Ford’s cozy relationship with developers, they sure will be now,” she said. “Ontarians will have questions about what exactly occurs behind closed doors at Ford’s parties. I know I do.”

In a statement to CP24 on Thursday, a spokesperson for the integrity commissioner said they were told the guests at the stag and doe party were “friends of the Ford family and in some cases have been for decades.”

Michelle Renaud, the communications and outreach manager at the Office of the Integrity Commissioner of Ontario, said the information submitted showed the premier had no knowledge of the gifts given to his daughter and son-in-law "and that there was no discussion of government business at either of the events."

Ford’s ties with developers have been questioned by opposition parties and environmental advocates who allege that he, as well as Housing Minister Steve Clark, tipped people off about their plans to develop parts of the Greenbelt.

Both Ford and Clark have denied the allegations.

The integrity commissioner is currently investigating whether Clark may have breached Section 2 or Section 3 of the Members’ Integrity Act.

Section 2 covers conflict of interest and ensures that a member of the Legislature does not knowingly make a decision that could further their own private interests or those of another individual. Section 3 prohibits a member from providing insider information that is not publicly available for private gain.

The province’s auditor general also opened an investigation and will be conducting a value-for-money audit into the financial and environmental impacts of the removal of more than 7,000 acres of previously protected land. The audit is expected to be completed sometime this year.

Ontario Provincial Police’s anti-rackets branch confirmed to CTV News Toronto Friday they are still looking into complaints surrounding the government’s plans to develop the Greenbelt, something they have been probing since mid-December.

It has yet to be determined if there is any evidence to support an investigation.