Doug Ford government moves to censure NDP MPP for comments about Israel-Gaza war

The Doug Ford government has put forward a motion that would censure an Ontario NDP MPP over her comments on the Israel-Gaza war and ask they not be recognized in the legislature until a formal apology is made and a statement on social media is deleted.

The motion was tabled on Monday and is expected to be considered in the legislature on Tuesday. It’s unclear when it will be voted on.

The motion calls comments made by Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama last week “antisemitic” and “discriminatory.” If passed, it would call on the Speaker not to recognize Jama in the House “until the Member retracts and deletes her statement on social media and makes an apology in her place in the House.”

It also demands that the MPP “desist from further conduct that is inappropriate and unbecoming of a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.”

The motion comes less than a week after the rookie MPP posted a statement on social media calling for a ceasefire in the region while also demanding an end to “all occupation of Palestinian land.”

In the statement, Jama did not address the Hamas attack on Israel, which spurred the most recent violence in the region.

Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government.

About 24 hours later, Jama issued a written apology for her comments after a lengthy discussion with NDP Leader Marit Stiles—who asked Jama to retract the post.

“I heard many voices yesterday raising concerns about my post. I hear them - and above all, I understand the pain that many Jewish and Israeli Canadians, including my own constituents, must be feeling. I apologize,” she wrote.

However, her original statement remains on her X feed.

Jama was not in the legislature on Monday, but that didn’t prevent Government House Leader Paul Calandra from going on the offensive and calling out Stiles for not removing Jama from caucus, as was called for by the premier.

“This is a leader who had an opportunity to show leadership, to stand up to the antiemetic hard left of her party. The first test of leadership that she had and what did she choose to do? Nothing,” Calandra said during question period. “She has failed on leadership on her first test Mr. Speaker, showing that she is not fit to hold the office of premier ever.”

In a statement issued Monday, Stiles acknowledged that the comments “caused harm,” yet said the move to censure Jama should not be taken lightly.

“MPP Jama’s comments caused harm, and she apologized for that. She amended her statement and affirmed agreement with our party’s position on this issue,” Stiles wrote.

“Removing an elected MPP’s ability to speak in the Legislature is a drastic step that shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

Speaking to reporters following Question Period earlier on Monday, Stiles said that there should be room for empathy on behalf of people in both Israel and the Gaza strip.

“We are not an antisemitic party. We have a very, very strong policy. We always condemn and we will continue to condemn antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti Palestinian attacks,” she said. “Hate in any forum has no place in our party.”

The motion is likely to pass as the Progressive Conservatives have a majority.

Jama was not in the Legislature on Monday. Stiles says she is taking some time to cope with what is happening in the Middle East.