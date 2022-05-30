Doug Ford grilled about no-show during Ottawa power outage

Doug Ford says he was on the phone "every single day" making sure Ottawa had the resources it needed to clean up from the storm.

The Progressive Conservative leader visited Ottawa on Monday, nine days after the powerful and deadly storm that left tens of thousands of people without power.

He faced questions from reporters about why hedidn't visit the capital in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

"I was on the phone every single day making sure we got the resources here," he said. "I’m not here to do a photo op like maybe other politicians were. I was boots on the ground making sure we have the resources in here, and I’m going to continue to make sure."

Ford said the CEOs of Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa heard from him "every single day," along with Ottawa's mayor and other local officials.

"I just want to clarify one thing: I will always have the people's backs in Ottawa," he said.

Ford was speaking with MPP Jeremy Roberts on the roof of the Ottawa Citizen building on Baxter Road, overlooking the Queensway. He was announcing the PCs' plan to widen Highway 417, previously announced earlier this year. It was the PC leader's first visit to Ottawa of the campaign with election day coming up on Thursday.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath will be in the riding later Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.

Horwath is ending her day in Ottawa West—Nepean, making an announcement at Beachconers ice cream shop near Britannia Beach.

NDP candidate Chandra Pasma lost the riding in 2018 by fewer than 200 votes, and is running again against Roberts.

Ford 'frustrated' by MPP riding allowances

Ford was also asked about Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod receiving $44,000 over three years as an MPP allowance from the local riding association.

"When I found out about anything like that, I was frustrated, to be frank with you," he said. "But it was all by the law .... it went to Elections Ontario."

Ford reiterated he wants to revisit the practice.

"I think all three parties, or four parties, need to get together and have a chat about it after this election. I want to put an end to it."

MacLeod was not at the announcement with Ford and Roberts on Monday.