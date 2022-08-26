Doug Ford makes an announcement in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement in Niagara Falls on Friday.

He’ll be joined by Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney for the 12 p.m. address.

Earlier this week, Ford was in the Maritimes to meet with his East Coast counterparts to discuss health care in Canada.

Locally, Ontario's health system has been strained by staff shortages over the summer months, which has seen some emergency rooms forced to close for hours or even days at a time.

The premiers announced at a joint news conference Monday that a "Team Canada" approach is needed to fix the country's health-care problems, but offered no specifics.

For his part, Ford said the country's premiers and the federal government should draw on ideas to fix the health system from nurses, doctors and heads of hospitals, adding that he is confident those experts will find a "solution."

"We look forward to having a collaborative relationship with the federal government," Ford said at the time. "This is a Team Canada approach that we need to take."

Last week, the province unveiled a plan for "health-care system stability and recovery," a strategy that includes freeing up beds in hospitals and long-term care facilities, the hiring of thousands of new health-care workers, and investments in independent and private clinics offering OHIP services.

READ MORE: Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages

Following the announcement, health-care unions and workers in Ontario spoke out criticizing the government's efforts saying they have "grave concerns" about the plan and its lack of attention on repealing Bill 124, legislation that caps nurse salaries to a one per cent increase annually.

CTV News Toronto will stream the announcement live online and on the CTV News app.

With files from Katherine Declerq and The Canadian Press