Doug Ford meeting with cabinet to discuss potential new measures for Ontario as COVID-19 cases soar

Premier Doug Ford's cabinet is meeting today to discuss potential new measures for Ontario after another record-breaking day of new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials reported 4,736 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as another record number of patients being treated in intensive care.

Ontario is also expected to unveil further COVID-19 modelling data on Friday as the third wave continues to worsen.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto, Liberal Leader Stephen Del Duca said that "everything should be on the table" when it comes to curbing the spread of COVID-19 and that the Ford government should listen to his scientific advisers.

He said things like "closing down certain parts of the economy" or "introducing a curfew" should be considered by cabinet.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones expressed her frustration at the number of people who she says are defying the province’s stay-at-home order.

Jones would not confirm if a curfew is under consideration by cabinet, but expressed her concern about the riots that took place in Montreal after one was implemented.

She did confirm that Ford will met with cabinet Thursday to discuss the province's next steps.

It has been one week now since Ontario issued a stay-at-home order and despite that, case number have continued to surge.

Ontario Hospital Association President Anthony Dale said in a tweet Thursday that the government must "urgently activate even stricter measures to protect the health and safety of the people of Ontario in this worsening pandemic."

Reissued. April 15 - 644 patients now in Ontario adult ICUs with COVID related critical illness on a total census of 1,875. 64 new admissions. 9 adults in paediatric ICUs. 653 adult patients in total now in critical care. #onhealth #onpoli pic.twitter.com/SWPC6voKRB

He said there are 644 patients now in Ontario intensive care units with COVID-19, with 64 new admissions in the past day.

CTV News Toronto has contacted Ford’s office for comment but has not received a reply.

With files with CTV News Toronto’s Colin D'Mello