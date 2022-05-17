Doug Ford nets another union endorsement as Tories position party as labour friendly
Doug Ford is positioning his Progressive Conservatives as the labour-friendly option for voters.
The International Union of Painters and Allied Trade backed Ford today, a day after IBEW, the union representing electrical workers, offered the Tories its support.
The party has also netted an endorsement from the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.
It's a tonal shift for Ford, who is seeking re-election.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says Ford has been at loggerheads with unions representing public employees over legislation passed in 2019 that caps pay raises in the public sector at one per cent or less.
Ford has also feuded with teachers' unions, first during lengthy contract negotiations and later over his policies for keeping schools open during the pandemic.
