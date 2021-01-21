Ontario Premier Doug Ford has released a video message where he speaks in 22 different languages asking people to stay home.

Ford published the video message to Twitter on Thursday morning, reminding Ontarians to "stay home" and "stay safe."

"No matter what language you speak — or in my case try to — all of us need to stay home," Ford said.

Some of the languages Ford speaks in the video include French, Mandarin, Cantonese, Italian and Punjabi.

As of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, the video had been viewed on Twitter more than 79,000 times.

Ford issued a stay-at-home order for the province beginning on Jan. 14 and immediately declared a second state of emergency on Jan. 12.

The order remains in effect for at least 28 days. Earlier this week, Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said the number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily should be “around or below 1,000” before the lockdown orders can be lifted.

Ontario reported more than 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

