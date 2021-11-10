Doug Ford says 5.7-cent gas tax cut is coming before next year's budget
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will meet its promise to cut gas prices by 5.7 cents before the next budget.
The economic statement released last week by his Progressive Conservative government did not mention the cut that Ford promised in his 2018 election campaign.
But the premier said Wednesday that he would commit to making the cut to the provincial fuel tax before the budget - set to be delivered next year before March 31.
He also called on the federal government to match his government's pledge and said if that happens, he'll cut the tax "even further."
Ford promised in 2018 to lower gas prices by 10 cents per litre, including the fuel tax cut and eliminating the cap-and-trade system, a move that was meant to lower prices by 4.3 cents.
The Tory government ended cap and trade, but doing so triggered the federal carbon tax backstop and negated those savings.
They unsuccessfully fought the federal carbon tax in court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021.
-
Fort Macleod RCMP looking for public assistance in theft of stolen equipmentFort Macleod RCMP are looking for public assistance in locating a stolen flatbed truck, forklift and dump trailer.
-
Report finds coal 'not in public interest' as Alberta delays final policy decisionThe province's coal policy committee says it will take until the end of the year to review public feedback on its review of mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.
-
Edmonton's holiday tree arrives at Churchill SquareDowntown Edmonton is about to get a lot more festive.
-
Island Legion desperately seeking new locationThe Saanich Peninsula branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is looking for a new home, and it's asking the public for help finding one.
-
Report in Sudbury recommends closing two RV dumping sitesFor the past two years, recreational vehicle (RV) dumping sites in the Valley and Chelmsford have been closed due to safety and operational concerns.
-
'Those are our ancestors in the sky:' Sacred beliefs about the Northern LightsAlbertans have been spoiled with a lot of sightings of the Northern Lights recently but not everyone believes you should actually look at the Aurora Borealis.
-
B.C. paramedics understaffed by up to 40 per cent daily due to burnout, injuries, vacanciesEach day, up to 40 per cent of scheduled paramedic positions in British Columbia are unfilled due to burnout, injuries and unfilled job vacancies, CTV News Vancouver has learned.
-
Toronto police warning about man who allegedly tried to get girl in his car in North YorkToronto police are alerting the public about a suspicious driver who allegedly tried to get a girl into his car in Willowdale.
-
N.S. moves to give a break on rent to veterans and parents of children with disabilitiesVeterans and parents of children with severe disabilities in Nova Scotia will soon pay less for rent, if they live in public housing or receive a rent supplement.