Doug Ford sports new look after miscommunication with barber at Walmart
Ontario Premier Doug Ford joked with reporters about his new haircut on Tuesday, saying a misunderstanding with a barber led to the shortest haircut he’s ever had.
The premier was making an announcement in Vaughan, Ont. when reporters started saying they liked his new look.
“I’ve got a story,” Ford said a few times before launching into the tale.
The premier said he went to a Walmart for a trim and told the barber he was a number four, which is supposed to leave your hair about a half an inch long.
“He didn’t speak English and I didn’t speak Spanish,” Ford said of the miscommunication. “All of a sudden he pulls out the shaver and zoom, right across the thing, he must have used a one or zero.”
“So then I had to get the other side done.”
Ford said he paid $26 for the haircut, which he said was higher than he has ever paid for a trim.
“Shortest haircut I’ve ever had.”
Watch the full interaction in the video above.
-
First road in Muskoka to be renamed to honour local Indigenous cultureThe District of Muskoka approved changing the name of Muskoka Road 38 in an effort to move towards a path of reconciliation.
-
New trial date set for man accused of killing B.C. teen Marissa ShenA new trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby nearly six years ago.
-
Wanted man turns himself in to Windsor PoliceA wanted suspect has turned himself in to Windsor, Ont. police following an investigation into an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in a home in the city’s east end last month.
-
Moncton city councillor weighs-in on decentralization of homeless servicesA Moncton city councillor has shared his thoughts on decentralizing services for the homeless in the downtown core.
-
Sask. nurses' union 'profoundly disappointed' in health budgetThe president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says her membership, particularly those in their mid to late careers, are being “ignored” by the health budget released Wednesday.
-
Calgary company's hand-dyed yarn sought after by knitters all over the worldA Calgary store is becoming internationally known for its hand-dyed yarn.
-
If they don't stop the party, why put up the fence? Waterloo mayor explains Ezra Avenue fencingFor the second year in a row, the City of Waterloo chose to fence off Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick’s Day. For the second year in a row, the party simply shifted a short walk over to Marshall Street.
-
City of Winnipeg passes 2023 budgetWinnipeg city council has passed its spending plan for the next year.
-
Liver disease rates soaring in CanadaNew statistics show that more and more Canadians are dealing with some form of liver disease throughout their life.