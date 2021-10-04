iHeartRadio

Doug Ford to visit Timmins on Monday afternoon

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Sept. 1, 2021. (CTV News)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Timmins on Monday afternoon, his office has confirmed.

Joining Ford will be Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli and Greg Rickford, minister of Indigenous Affairs and Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

Ford will hold a media conference Monday afternoon. CTV will have more details on the premier's visit as they come available.

