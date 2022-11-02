Doug McCallum could have been run over without breaking bones, biomechanical engineer testifies

Holding-up the skeleton of a human leg, a biomechanical engineer testified in Surrey provincial court Wednesday that he examined photographs of outgoing mayor Doug McCallum’s foot, and the swelling he observed could indicate an injury.

Dennis Chimich told the courtroom that just because there wasn’t any bone damage, it “doesn’t mean that his foot wasn’t run over.”

McCallum is accused of falsely reporting to police that a driver ran over his foot in a grocery store parking lot in September 2021.

He is charged with public mischief.

During cross examination, the prosecution argued the laws of physics, and suggested Chimich’s report on McCallum’s foot failed to consider calculations like mass and force.

“Did you calculate the force?” asked prosecutor Richard Fowler.

“No,” responded Chimich.

Next came questions about whether wearing shoes and socks might affect the outcome of Chimich’s report, or the speed of the car.

“You didn’t calculate the speed of the vehicle?,” questioned Fowler.

“No,” Chimich replied again.

At one point the courtroom burst out in laughter, when the medical journal Foot and Ankle International was brought up during cross examination.

This is a developing story and will be updated.