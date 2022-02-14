Downed hydro lines after truck rollover in Caledon

Police closed a section of Kennedy Road in Caledon early Monday afternoon following a collision that caused downed hydro lines.

Provincial police say Kennedy Road between Highway 9 and Highpoint will be closed "for several hours" while crews repair the hydro lines.

An image of the collision posted to social media by police appears to show a truck rolled onto its side along the side of the road with a hydro pole resting on it.

The cause of the collision is unclear at this time.

There is no word on any charges.