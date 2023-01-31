Downed hydro lines impact traffic in south London, Ont.

It might be a long commute home for some Londoners Tuesday night due to downed hydro lines on Wharncliffe Road.

Downed hydro lines across Wharncliffe Road have closed the street in both directions near Horton Street.

Hydro crews are on scene clearing the damaged lines, but the road remains closed to traffic between Kensington and Mount Pleasant.

It is unclear what caused the downing of the hydro lines.

There is no word on when the road will be reopened.