Downed power line knocks out hydro to 9,600 Hydro Ottawa customers

Hydro Ottawa says a downed power line was responsible for a power outage that affected more than 9,600 customers in south Ottawa.

Hydro Ottawa reported an outage in the Albion, Rideau, Bank, Leitrim, Hunt Club areas at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 1 p.m., hydro officials said the estimated time of restoration was 5 p.m.

UPDATE: Here is the downed wire on Rideau Rd impacting the current outage. Our crews are working to restore power ASAP. ETR: 5pm



MISE À JOUR: Voici le fil tombé sur Rideau Rd qui a un impact sur la panne. Délai de rétablissement: 17h



By 2:15 p.m., Hydro Ottawa said power had been restored to all but 74 customers along Rideau Road.

RESTORED: Power has been restored to most customers in the Albion, Rideau, Bank, Leitrim, Hunt Club areas, with 74 customers remaining.



We thank you for your patience as our crews worked to restore power.



