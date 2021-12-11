Downed tree falls onto two homes, two cars in London, Ont.
No injuries were reported after a large oak tree fell on top of two homes and two cars in London Saturday afternoon.
The London fire department reported a downed a tree fell onto a home on Francis Street.
Two seniors were trapped inside the home until emergency crews managed to safely get them out.
Neighbours say it was an intense moment as they tried to help the residents inside.
“I was driving home from work about 2:30 p.m. and I saw my neighbour’s tree was down and she was stuck inside and I’m like oh know they’re stuck so I parked my car and rushed over to help see if I could get them out,” said Theresa Lenz.
The roofs of the homes and both vehicles sustained significant damage.
Environment Canada confirmed wind gusts in the London area peaked near 91 km/h on Saturday.
