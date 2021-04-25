Downtown and river valley cleanup helps get rid of litter

Edmontonians took to the river valley and downtown area to help pick up litter Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of people participated in the Downtown Edmonton Community League's annual spring cleanup event Sunday.

Alandra Kruszewski, a community league board member, told CTV News Edmonton in an interview that the cleanup on Saturday was aimed to help clear some of the litter built-up over the winter including discarded facemasks from the pandemic.

“It’s just to show people that we care about the community and that we can still make an effort to be community members during COVID and stand together during the pandemic.”

“With the pandemic, people have been indoors and spring is just arriving,” she added. “People are definitely ready to get out of the house and get moving.”

Kruszewski said the cleanup was done socially distanced and arrival times for participants picking up cleaning supplies was staggered to keep crowds at a minimum.

Maria Suarez said the beautiful weather was an added bonus.

“What a great way to contribute to the community and cleanup some of these things we don’t like to see around,” Suarez said.

The annual cleanup focused on areas around downtown, along the river valley, and nearby parks.