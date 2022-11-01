iHeartRadio

Downtown assault leads to charges


(CTV News file photo)

A London man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and mischief after a weekend incident in the downtown core.

Police say the suspect vandalized a business in the area of King Street and Talbot Street late Saturday night and tried to run.

Witnesses who tried to detain the man were assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The accused will appear in court next month.

