Downtown Barrie patios display local artwork

Several patios are helping to bring local artwork to downtown Barrie.

The Brightening Barriers exhibition is a public project that pairs artists with business owners to showcase original works of art along Dunlop and Collier streets.

Nine restaurants have temporary art installations displayed on patio fences until Sept. 30.

The participating downtown patios and featured artworks are:

Bohemia - 'Why We Knit' by Tracey Anne Martin

Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery – 'Compliment Clouds' by Petra Victoria

Groovy Tuesday's Bistro – 'How it Rolls at the Pond' by Rod Prouse

Kenzington Burger Bar – 'It's a Dog's Life' by Christina Luck

McReilly's Pub – 'Peace' by Neda Mazhab Jafari

Mexhico - 'Sweet Moves' by Katie Green

Michael & Marion's – 'Garden Party' by PRNT Collective

North Country - 'The Land Between Rama and Barrie I & II' by The Birdbath Collaboration

The North - 'North Winds' by Amy Bagshaw

The Barrie Public Art Committee organized the project to enhance the city and encourage residents and tourists to visit public spaces.

This is the second year for the Brightening Barriers exhibition in downtown Barrie.

Meanwhile, the Downtown Barrie BIA kicks off the summer patio season with its Open Air Dunlop program this Saturday.