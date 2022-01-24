Downtown Barrie snow removal requires vehicles off streets Monday night

Motorists need to remove vehicles from city streets as crews remove snow from downtown Barrie Monday night.

The City says crews will be out during the overnight hours on Monday, and all vehicles must be removed from metered parking by 8 p.m.

Vehicles that aren't removed will be ticketed and towed.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch Monday for Barrie, with the possibility of 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall by Tuesday afternoon.

The snow is forecast to start around midnight.

Crews will be out in operation from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. in the following areas:

High Street - Bradford to Park

Bradford Street – Simcoe to Dunlop West

Toronto Street – Lakeshore to Ross

Mary Street – Simcoe to Sophia West

Maple Avenue – Simcoe to Ross

Simcoe Street – Bradford to Bayfield

Dunlop Street West – High to Bayfield

Park Street – Parkside to Toronto

Ross Street – Wellington West to Bayfield

Sophia Street West – Toronto to Mary

On-street parking isn't allowed from Dec. 1 to March 31 to ensure city crews have access to plow, salt and sand roads.

Residents can track the progress of road plows with the Plow Tracker on the City of Barrie's website.