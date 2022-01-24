Downtown Barrie snow removal requires vehicles off streets Monday night
Motorists need to remove vehicles from city streets as crews remove snow from downtown Barrie Monday night.
The City says crews will be out during the overnight hours on Monday, and all vehicles must be removed from metered parking by 8 p.m.
Vehicles that aren't removed will be ticketed and towed.
Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch Monday for Barrie, with the possibility of 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall by Tuesday afternoon.
The snow is forecast to start around midnight.
Crews will be out in operation from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. in the following areas:
- High Street - Bradford to Park
- Bradford Street – Simcoe to Dunlop West
- Toronto Street – Lakeshore to Ross
- Mary Street – Simcoe to Sophia West
- Maple Avenue – Simcoe to Ross
- Simcoe Street – Bradford to Bayfield
- Dunlop Street West – High to Bayfield
- Park Street – Parkside to Toronto
- Ross Street – Wellington West to Bayfield
- Sophia Street West – Toronto to Mary
On-street parking isn't allowed from Dec. 1 to March 31 to ensure city crews have access to plow, salt and sand roads.
Residents can track the progress of road plows with the Plow Tracker on the City of Barrie's website.