Downtown businessman withdraws from race for mayor

Earlier this week, downtown businessman, Tony Monteleone, filed his papers to run for mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury.

On Friday morning he officially withdrew from the race.

"After a lot of thought and careful consideration I have chosen to with withdraw from the mayoral race. Citing age and health problems, I do not feel I could do the best for the city at this time. I wish good luck to the others who are running," Moteleone said, in a prepared statement.

Monteleone is 72 years old and has been in business for 47 years in the downtown core.