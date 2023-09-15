Downtown Calgary base jumping stunt very dangerous, police say

A video, shared on social media on Thursday, shows a group of people parachuting through the downtown core.

The footage, uploaded to Reddit, shows two people gliding through the air at about midnight on Thursday with parachutes deployed.

Reports suggest the pair was part of a group of four people base jumping near the Calgary Parking Authority building.

CTV News reached out to the Calgary Police Service about the stunt and officials say it's highly dangerous and they are investigating.