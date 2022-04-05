Downtown city councillor Joe Cressy resigning from post at city hall for job at George Brown

Toronto city councillor and board of health chair Joe Cressy announced Tuesday that he is resigning from his post at city hall to pursue his "dream job" at George Brown College.

Cressy, who represents the downtown ward of Spadina-Fort York, announced Tuesday morning that he has taken a position as senior vice-president of external relations, communications, and real estate development at the downtown college.

"It's an emotional day. After nearly eight incredible years at city hall and on the board of health, I am today announcing my resignation," Cressy said at a news conference at city hall.

"Leaving city hall and the board of health is hard... I'm proud of the work we were able to accomplish over the last eight years."

Cressy previously announced that he would not seek reelection in the upcoming municipal election.

Mayor John Tory, who also spoke at the news conference this morning, thanked Cressy for the projects he championed over the years, including his leadership on executing the city's COVID-19 mass vaccination program.

"I'm just here today to say thank you to him for being a good colleague, for being willing to be the kind of partner during the pandemic that was indispensable not just to me... but to the people we collectively and jointly served together," Tory said.

Cressy's departure comes as the city sees a resurgence of the virus following the peak of the Omicron wave in January. Cressy will attend his final city council meeting this week and his last board of health meeting next week. It is unclear who will replace him as the chair of the board of health.

"Thank you for a job well done in carrying out your responsibilities at city hall where I suspect... we haven't seen the last of him,” Tory said.

