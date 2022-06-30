Downtown cleanup continues in Sudbury

Work is underway cleaning up Memorial Park after damage and contamination from an encampment on the city property that was closed April 1.

The city said it is working on securing a contractor to do repairs in the courtyard of city hall that was also damaged during the high traffic in the area from the warming centre’s operations earlier this year.

"So the public will see some areas of the park fenced off while that sodding re-sodding occurs. There is also some electrical upgrades that need to be done in Memorial Park and that work is being completed now. The good news is the water is back on in Memorial Park as well, so those repairs have been done to the waterline," said Tyler Campbell, the director of child and social services for the City of Greater Sudbury.

City crews were laying sod in Memorial Park this week.

The city said the electrical repairs are delaying the opening of the splash pad. However, the drinking water fountain is now operational.

Sydney Riddle, whom works downtown and uses the park daily, is happy it's being cleaned up for everyone to use.

"I like to come on walks here whenever like I am going to the (YMCA) and all the kind of stuff so it makes me really happy to see that people are using this park again," said Riddle.

"The courtyard at 199 Larch St., Tom Davies Square was used for the past year as a warming shelter and certainly it's an area that wasn't intended to be used as a warming centre. Essentially operated 365 days a year 24 hours a day in terms of operation. So a very high traffic area so we are currently conducting scope of work," said Campbell.

The city said it's been working with a number of community partners and since last July 142 people have been housed.

There are currently 136 people on a wait list for housing opportunities.

City officials say right now there are 25 known encampments in the city compared to 165 in October 2021.