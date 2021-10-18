Downtown crash leaves pedestrian critical: London police

London police say a pedestrian remains in hospital in critical condition after a collision in the downtown core on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Waterloo Street and Central Avenue around 9 p.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officials say an adult male driver was northbound on Waterloo when his vehicle struck a man who had "stepped into the roadway against a marked crosswalk in his direction, just north Central Avenue."

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.