Downtown crash sends car spinning onto Victoria sidewalk

Police say no pedestrians were hit by a car that was pushed onto a downtown Victoria sidewalk in a crash on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Johnson Street and Douglas Street. Police say it appears that a car was travelling east on Johnson Street when a second vehicle travelling south on Douglas Street ran through a red light and struck the first vehicle.

The second vehicle hit the rear of the first vehicle and ended up spinning onto a sidewalk in front of a Subway restaurant.

Paramedics were called to the scene and treated both drivers for minor injuries, according to Victoria police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid as of Thursday morning.