Downtown CTrain platforms get improved lighting, as data shows decline in some city crime in 2023

CTrain riders will notice upgraded lighting at CTrain platforms downtown, which have been installed to improve safety.

City officials say the new lights allow security cameras to capture better footage of what is happening on platforms.

More than 1,200 security cameras are monitored along the CTrain line, and police officers are dispatched as needed.

It's an attempt by the city to improve safety after an increase in crime, including a double stabbing at the Fourth Street Station last week.

Calgary police posted a Twitter thread Wednesday highlighting some of their crime reduction initiatives in 2023, among them a transit safety initiative.

"Ongoing overt & covert operations are under way to focus on open-air drug trafficking on CTrain lines & platforms," they said, "focusing on offenders who consistently remain active.

"Referrals are being made for traffickers identified as having addictions. District 4, 5 and 8 all employing key focus areas."

The Twitter thread also said there has been a 39 per cent drop in shootings in the city in 2023. Police also said commercial robberies, including liquor store, cannabis store and pharmacy robberies have declined 38 per cent from the five-year average.

