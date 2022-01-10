Downtown CTrain service briefly disrupted after Monday night stabbings
Downtown train service was disrupted Monday when a man was stabbed.
The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m., at Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street.
EMS transported one man to hospital in stable condition.
Service was briefly disrupted on the red and blue CTrain lines. Shortly after 9 p.m., Calgary Transit tweeted that service had resumed on both the red and blue lines, except for Fourth Street station, which remains closed.
Police said they believed it was not a random attack.
Meanwhile, a second assault took place Monday evening at the Southland LRT station.
A male victim was transported to Foothills hospital in serious, non life-threatening condition after being stabbed.
Police are looking for a female suspect.
It's believed that train service was not disrupted by the second assault.
This is a developing story…
#CTRiders Thank you for your patience, we are now resuming train service in the CORE. 4th St. station will remain close at this time. pic.twitter.com/Kl5wXI6YJa— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) January 11, 2022
