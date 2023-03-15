Downtown CTrain station reopens after double stabbing

Calgary Transit confirms CTrains are now stopping at the Fourth Street LRT station in the downtown core after two people were stabbed.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, officers were called to the station near the intersection of Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue S.W. at around 6:20 a.m. and found a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

A suspect was arrested on scene.

A trail of blood could be seen at the station as of 7:30 a.m.

The CTrain station was closed to passengers for several hours but reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

Attn #CTRiders 4th Street Station is now open. Thanks very much for your patience. pic.twitter.com/l0hmQfU67N