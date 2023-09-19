Downtown CTrain stop rebranded as City Hall/Bow Valley College Station

The City of Calgary has renamed a downtown CTrain station to make navigating the area easier for members of the public.

City Hall Station is now City Hall/Bow Valley College Station, the city announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The city said the rebrand will make getting around the area easier for students, faculty and community members.

"Bow Valley College has always been an integral player in the vitality of our downtown," Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.

"This change is an opportunity to make our transit system more intuitive not only for people travelling to city hall but for the thousands of students that have chosen to pursue greater opportunities through education at this innovative post-secondary institution."

The renaming of the station aligns with the names of other stations near post-secondary institutions, such as SAIT and the University of Calgary.

