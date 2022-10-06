Downtown Dartmouth community raises thousands for convenience store owners after attack

Neighbours are rallying around the owners of a convenience store in downtown Dartmouth, N.S., after they were attacked last week. The couple says they’ve also been the target of racist comments and robberies.

Customers dropped by Jake’s Variety on Portland Street on Wednesday with gifts for the owners, instead of coming in to do their usual shopping.

They say it came as a shock when the owner, Kamil Safatli, was attacked outside his shop last Thursday.

“The guy came from behind me and ask me to steal my money. I want my money, so I ignore him, and I kept finishing my stuff,” says Kamil. “Then, he came behind me and hit me back of my head and start punching me on my face.”

As the attack, which was captured on security video, continued, Kamil yelled for help and his wife Silva rushed outside.

“I pulled at his neck and kept going and going. There was people around us, they weren't helping,” says Silva. “I know they were scared, but I was the only one trying to drag the guy off of him, but he was really heavy and really built up.”

Kamil was treated in hospital for facial and head injuries.

Police say they have charged a man in his 50s with assault.

The Safatlis have been feeling increasingly unsafe after several robberies and say they have also been the target of racial slurs.

“Some of them accusing us, saying, 'Go back to your country, you're not welcome here. We're Canadian, you're not,' but I’ve been here and living here for 35 years now,” says Silva. “I'm a Canadian fully and I work for this country and contribute for this country.”

The local community has been rallying behind the couple with comfort and support.

“They are such kind, loving people and they provide such an essential service for so many people in this neighbourhood, they really do,” says customer Jane MacDougald. “There are a lot of people that rely on this place for their groceries.”

Community members have also set up an online fundraiser for Kamil and his family, which has raised more than $7,000 since the attack.