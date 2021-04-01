Downtown Detroit to see high traffic Thursday due to Opening Day and vaccination sites

As downtown Detroit is expected to have higher traffic due to Detroit Tiger Opening day and vaccination sites open, city officials are asking the public without tickets or appointments to stay home.

With Comerica Park expecting 8,000 fans in accordance with the pandemic regulation officials say tailgating crowds who are not wearing masks or social distancing will not be permitted.

Those using Comerica Park should avoid the Madison Ramp as those attending the Park are asked to use I-75 NB/SB to Grand River and Woodward.

Residents who are attending the Ford Field Vaccination Clinic are asked to use the 75/375 Madison ramp.

For residents attending the TFC Centre Clinic, officials suggest using the Lodge to West Jefferson, exit 1A.