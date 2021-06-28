Downtown development boom aided by $700K of city grants

Over the past decade, a slow trickle of development has taken place in our core neighbourhoods, but right now — construction activity is popping up in ways not seen in decades.

And on Monday council will receive four applications to its community improvement plan (CIP) for property tax incentives and facade grants totalling $700,000.

“What you’re seeing is the intersection of a hot real estate market with your municipal incentives coming into play,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The Canada Building at 364 Ouellette Ave. is getting a $20 million overhaul with ground floor retail, second floor commercial and 85 apartments.

The Knights of Columbus building further down At 747 Ouellette Ave. will add another 40 residential units.

Should council approve the plan, these two projects alone are in line to get $600,000 in grants.

“The reasons you’re seeing our projects and other projects follow in the downtown core is because housing prices make it profitable,” says Rhys Trenhaile, whose team is heading up the pair of downtown developments.

Two other projects seeking approval include a new cocktail bar at 490 Pelissier St. looking for a facade improvement grant, and a new coffee roasting operation located at 1012 Drouillard Rd. in the heart of a bustling block of Ford City.

“I think five years from now is where people start going wow, this wasn’t talk, this has actually happened, past tense,” Trenhaile says.

But it begs the question: how long will these CIP grants continue?

Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association President Brian Yeomans says hopefully not any time soon.

“To have that CIP as that little nudge to put those people sitting on the fence, like should I, shouldn’t I? No, it’s definitely necessary,” Yeomans says.

Developers agree, noting it’s not just about the potential savings.

“It sends a very strong message, and that’s why you’re seeing not just local developers like us, but the out of town developers coming,” says Trenhaile. “Because its like a beacon. It’s telling you the city is serious about getting this housing shortage solved.”

The recent Windsor Works economic development report highlighted a need for an additional 3,000 residential units in downtown Windsor.

Mayor Dilkens says current development is the tip of the iceberg toward meeting that target.

“As long as we’re still marching to meet that goal, this incentive will play an important role,” Dilkens says. “Once we get there, it think it’s up to council to reevaluate to see if it’s appropriate for the time we’re in.”