Downtown Eastside homicide victim, who witnesses thought was overdosing, has been ID'd

Police say a man who died in hospital following a stabbing in the Downtown Eastside was a 37-year-old Vancouver resident.

Robinson Blake Russ died last week after collapsing on West Hastings Street between Carrall and Abbot streets.

Witnesses flagged police officers over to the scene, believing he was having a drug overdose. Paramedics were called to help, and while performing chest compressions, they noticed he had stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

His death is the city's fourth homicide. It is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this point.

In a news release Friday identifying the victim, police said they believe there are people who know more about what happened.

"Investigators believe there were several people in the area at the time of Mr. Russ's death," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

"We are urging those people who saw what happened to come forward and speak to police."

Anyone with more information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.