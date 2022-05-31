iHeartRadio

Downtown electrical fire leaves 15 displaced

A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

Windsor fire officials say 15 people have been displaced following an electrical fire at a building downtown.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 650 block of Wyandotte Street East on Tuesday.

Officials say the cause of the fire was electrical.

Damage is estimated at $25,000.  

