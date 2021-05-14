iHeartRadio

Downtown Halifax business fined for operating against regulations

Police have charged a business in downtown Halifax for failing to follow regulations under the Health Protection Act.

Halifax Regional Police say they received reports that a downtown establishment was operating, despite lockdown measures.

Police say they observed people entering the business and heard loud music coming from inside.

On Thursday, officers issued an $11,622.50 ticket to the business for failing to comply with the act and its regulations.