Downtown intersection to be temporarily closed for Green Line construction

The city says construction in the downtown core is ramping up once again as work progresses on Calgary's Green Line.

Now that the Calgary Stampede is over, officials say Calgarians should expect a number of different closures and detours for the remainder of the year.

One of the major closures residents should be aware of is a temporary shut down of the intersection of 11 Avenue and Fourth Street S.E., which begins on Aug. 12.

Much of this work is helping to move forward the vision for Calgary's culture and entertainment district.

"In advance of construction of the Green Line LRT tunnel, we continue to relocate and upgrade deep and shallow utilities, which require significant road closures and detours throughout the culture and entertainment district," said Juliet Pitts, senior manager, community and business relations with the Green Line project.

With this closure in place, Calgarians are reminded to take some extra time in order to access events in the downtown core, consider taking transit and plan their route to avoid any possible delays.

The intersection is expected to be closed until late 2023.