Downtown jewelry heist leaves Edmonton police chasing thieves

Security alarms rang out in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning after a pair of thieves smashed jewelry cases and made off with some of the treasures inside.

The theft happened around 4:45 a.m. at Adamas Goldsmiths on 113 Street and 100 Avenue.

Police say two people broke into the store and destroyed the glass in some display cases before they “took some items and fled the scene.”

A spokesperson didn’t clarify what was taken or what the value of the stolen items was.

A police canine unit was called to the scene, but no arrests were made.