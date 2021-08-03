Downtown London, Ont. assault leaves victim critical

London police say a serious assault shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday has left the victim in hospital in critical condition.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Richmond and Kent streets for an assault.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital where police say he is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for the public's assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.