Downtown London, Ont. assault leaves victim critical
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
London police say a serious assault shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday has left the victim in hospital in critical condition.
Emergency responders were called to the area of Richmond and Kent streets for an assault.
The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital where police say he is in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for the public's assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
-
'Nip it in the bud': Sask. expert warns against unravelling of COVID-19 successAs Saskatchewan's new COVID-19 infections increase, Nazeem Muhajarine says it’s time for the government to intervene with public health measures.
-
Nova Scotians taking advantage of opportunities to vote early during pandemic electionSo far, more than 20,000 Nova Scotians have cast early ballots — nearly three times as many as at this point in the last provincial election in 2017.
-
Riders work on establishing a fresh identity for the upcoming seasonThe Riders’ players arrived in Regina about a month ago, they’ve been on the field together for three weeks and now will play their first game that counts in almost two years coming up on Friday.
-
Video shows suspect in Saturday's double-shooting in KelownaAuthorities have released a brief surveillance video of a suspect sought in connection with Saturday's shooting in Kelowna.
-
Air quality advisory lifted for Metro Vancouver as onshore winds help clear wildfire smokeThe region had been under an air quality advisory since Aug. 1, as smoke tumbled into the region and made for hazy skies over the B.C. Day long weekend.
-
Dead fish spotted at Parkhill Reservoir 'not uncommon'The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority says a number dead fish being spotted at the Parkhill Reservoir is 'not uncommon.'
-
Sexual assault charges laid against Wasaga Beach business ownerCharges have been laid in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a Wasaga Beach Business.
-
North Bay police chief concerned with amount of street drugs in the cityThe North Bay Police Service arrested eight people in the past week in relation to drug busts. Police say the drugs they’re seeing most often are cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
-
City of Regina expanding processs for capturing methane gasThe City of Regina is working to expand its process for capturing methane gas at the landfill.