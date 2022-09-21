Downtown London stabbing incident under investigation

A London, Ont. man has been arrested after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core Monday night.

According to police, a man was walking in the area of Richmond and Hyman streets around 3 a.m. when was approached by another man he didn’t know.

Police say the two men got into a verbal fight and resulted in one of the men being stabbed.

A detailed description of the suspect was given to police who were able to make an arrest not far from the scene.

EMS transported the victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old men has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.