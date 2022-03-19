Downtown London traffic impacted by convoy

A number of roads in the downtown London area were impacted by a convoy on Saturday.

London police were tweeting throughout the morning, and afternoon, advising motorists to take alternate routes, as the convoy made its way to Victoria Park.

The convoy and rally have concluded. We realize that today’s events disrupted the normal flow of traffic in #ldnont, and we want to thank everyone for their patience while dealing with delays. #ThankYou /13 pic.twitter.com/8X5E1dxH09

Constable Sandasha Bough says there were nearly 200 people that gathered at Victoria Park.

“The London Police Service recognizes the rights of everyone to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly, however the rights of businesses and individuals must be respected,” said Bough.