Downtown Mission announces interim executive director

The Board of The Downtown Mission has selected an interim executive director after Ron Dunn announced his resignation.

Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin will take over the interim role in November 2021. Ponniah-Goulin has agreed to take on the role on a transitory basis while the board begins its earnest search for a new permanent executive director.

Ron Dunn announced his plans on Thanksgiving Monday, that he is leaving his position as executive director at Windsor’s Downtown Mission to be CEO of Hospice Halifax.

“We are of course sad to see Ron go, but are so thankful for all he’s done for The Mission, the individuals served by The Mission and our Community in his 10 years of service as Executive Director to our Organization. We wish him only the very best in his new position,” said board chair Michele McGregor.

Rukshini joined The Mission in January 2016 and has been the Director of Development since October 2017.

“Many in our community have had the privilege of working with her through our various fundraising events and campaigns. She is a joy to be around,” said McGregor. “The board and our management team look forward to working with Rukshini to ensure operations at the Mission run smoothly during our transition.”

She said the mission will continue its mandate to provide food for the body, nurture for the spirit, shelter for the homeless, advocacy for the impoverished and opportunity for human growth.

Before joining the mission’s leadership team, Ponniah-Goulin was the Executive Director of the Distress Centre for nine years and in a management capacity in the Automotive Sector.

“I’m truly honoured to take on this temporary position at this critical time in the Mission’s history,” Ponniah-Goulin. “It’s an organization whose reason for being I wholeheartedly believe in and feel privileged to serve. As we support our Board of Directors in the search for our new permanent Executive Director, I look forward to working with The Mission’s incredible team of Staff and Volunteers to provide the much-needed services to all those who come to or reach out to The Mission for help.”